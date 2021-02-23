HCM Defender 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:QQH) Stock Price Down 3.7%

HCM Defender 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:QQH)’s stock price was down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $42.33 and last traded at $42.33. Approximately 32,029 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 15,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.94.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.61 and its 200-day moving average is $38.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in HCM Defender 100 Index ETF stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCM Defender 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:QQH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of HCM Defender 100 Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

