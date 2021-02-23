Head to Head Comparison: Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) & OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS)

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) and Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for OncoSec Medical and Emergent BioSolutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoSec Medical 0 0 4 0 3.00 Emergent BioSolutions 0 4 3 0 2.43

OncoSec Medical currently has a consensus price target of $7.38, indicating a potential upside of 20.51%. Emergent BioSolutions has a consensus price target of $96.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.78%. Given OncoSec Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe OncoSec Medical is more favorable than Emergent BioSolutions.

Profitability

This table compares OncoSec Medical and Emergent BioSolutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoSec Medical N/A -332.61% -148.97% Emergent BioSolutions 12.50% 26.68% 12.70%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.2% of OncoSec Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of Emergent BioSolutions shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of OncoSec Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of Emergent BioSolutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OncoSec Medical and Emergent BioSolutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoSec Medical N/A N/A -$42.25 million ($2.56) -2.39 Emergent BioSolutions $1.11 billion 4.68 $54.50 million $2.91 33.59

Emergent BioSolutions has higher revenue and earnings than OncoSec Medical. OncoSec Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Emergent BioSolutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

OncoSec Medical has a beta of 2.64, meaning that its share price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emergent BioSolutions has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Emergent BioSolutions beats OncoSec Medical on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor. It is also developing ImmunoPulse IL-12 with KEYTRUDA in patients with advanced melanoma that is in Phase IIb clinical trials (KEYNOTE-695) and advanced or metastatic triple negative breast cancer (TNBC), which is in Phase II clinical trials (KEYNOTE-890); ImmunoPulse IL-12 and KEYTRUDA in patients with advanced or metastatic melanoma that has completed Phase II clinical trials; and ImmunoPulse IL-12 monotherapy in patients with metastatic melanoma, which has completed the Phase II clinical trials. In addition, the company is developing monotherapy biomarker study in patients with advanced or metastatic TNBC that has completed the Phase II clinical trials; and new DNA-encoded therapeutic candidates and tumor indications to treat deep visceral lesions, such as liver, lung, bladder, pancreatic, and other visceral lesions. It has clinical trial collaborations with Merck & Co., Inc. and its subsidiary in connection with the KEYNOTE-695 and KEYNOTE-890 studies; a research collaboration with Duke University's Center for Applied Therapeutics to evaluate enhanced IL-12 DNA-plasmid; a research collaboration with Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center to evaluate the use of Roswell Park's intravital microscopy and enhanced IL-12 DNA-plasmid; and collaboration with Providence Cancer Institute. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Pennington, New Jersey.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc., a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care. It offers BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; ACAM2000, a smallpox vaccine; Vaxchora, a cholera vaccine; and Vivotif, a typhoid vaccine. The company also provides NARCAN for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Reactive Skin Decontamination Lotion Kit, a medical device to remove or neutralize chemical warfare agents from the skin; and Trobigard a combination drug-device auto injector product candidate. In addition, it offers raxibacumab for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax; Anthrasil to treat inhalational anthrax; Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent for treating botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses complications from smallpox vaccination; CHIKUNGUNYA, a chikungunya virus-like particle vaccine; and ADENOVIRUS 4/7. Further, the company offers other discovery and preclinical product candidates addressing PHTs, including viral hemorrhagic fevers caused by Ebola, Marburg, Sudan, and Lassa viruses; diarrheal disease caused by Shigella; and heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli, etc. Additionally, it offers FLU-IGIV to treat Influenza A infection; and ZIKV-IG, a prophylaxis for Zika infections, as well as contract development and manufacturing services to pharma and biotech industries, and government agencies/non-governmental organizations. The company has collaboration agreements with Novavax Inc.; and Johnson & Johnson. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

