Head-To-Head Comparison: EZTD (OTCMKTS:EZTD) and MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX)

EZTD (OTCMKTS:EZTD) and MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get EZTD alerts:

This table compares EZTD and MarketAxess’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EZTD N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MarketAxess $511.35 million 40.17 $204.90 million $5.40 100.20

MarketAxess has higher revenue and earnings than EZTD.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for EZTD and MarketAxess, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EZTD 0 0 0 0 N/A MarketAxess 0 7 4 0 2.36

MarketAxess has a consensus price target of $504.20, suggesting a potential downside of 6.81%. Given MarketAxess’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MarketAxess is more favorable than EZTD.

Profitability

This table compares EZTD and MarketAxess’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EZTD N/A N/A N/A MarketAxess 42.73% 33.35% 26.26%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.8% of MarketAxess shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.9% of EZTD shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of MarketAxess shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

EZTD has a beta of -3.2, indicating that its share price is 420% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MarketAxess has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MarketAxess beats EZTD on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EZTD

EZTD Inc. engages in the online trading of binary options. The company operates an online trading platform for retail customers to trade a range of binary options in approximately 30 countries. The company was formerly known as EZTrader, Inc. and changed its name to EZTD Inc. in January 2015. EZTD Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Tel-Aviv, Israel.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade corporate bonds, emerging markets and high-yield bonds, Eurobonds, U.S. agency bonds, municipal bonds, leveraged loans, and other fixed-income securities. The company, through its Open Trading protocols, executes bond trades between and among institutional investor and broker-dealer clients in an all-to-all anonymous trading environment for corporate bonds. It also offers trading-related products and services, including Composite+ pricing and other market data products to assist clients with trading decisions; auto-execution and other execution services for clients requiring specialized workflow solutions; connectivity solutions that facilitate straight-through processing; and technology services to optimize trading environments. In addition, the company offers a range of pre-and post-trade services, such as trade matching, trade publication, regulatory transaction reporting, and market and reference data across a range of fixed-income and other products. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for EZTD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZTD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.