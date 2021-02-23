Head to Head Comparison: Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) vs. Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) and Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Palantir Technologies and Bottomline Technologies (de)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palantir Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bottomline Technologies (de) $442.22 million 4.73 -$9.23 million $0.35 132.86

Palantir Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bottomline Technologies (de).

Profitability

This table compares Palantir Technologies and Bottomline Technologies (de)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palantir Technologies N/A N/A N/A Bottomline Technologies (de) -1.67% 3.79% 1.96%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.1% of Palantir Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of Bottomline Technologies (de) shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Bottomline Technologies (de) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Palantir Technologies and Bottomline Technologies (de), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palantir Technologies 4 2 2 0 1.75 Bottomline Technologies (de) 0 2 5 0 2.71

Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $23.14, indicating a potential downside of 13.39%. Bottomline Technologies (de) has a consensus price target of $54.21, indicating a potential upside of 16.59%. Given Bottomline Technologies (de)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bottomline Technologies (de) is more favorable than Palantir Technologies.

Summary

Bottomline Technologies (de) beats Palantir Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc. builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform. The company also provides Palantir Foundry, a platform that transforms the ways organizations operate by creating a central operating system for their data; and allows individual users to integrate and analyze the data they need in one place. Palantir Technologies Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a SaaS solution, which allows businesses to transition from legacy invoice-to-pay processes maximizing cost-savings, efficiency, and security; and financial messaging solutions for risk management to banks and corporations. It also provides Digital Banking Intelligent Engagement platform that enables banks to engage with customers; legal spend management solutions and services, which integrate with claims management, and time and billing systems to automate legal invoice management processes, as well as provide insight into various areas of a company's outside legal spend. In addition, the company offers cyber fraud and risk management solutions to monitor, replay, and analyse user behaviour and payment transactions to flag and stop suspicious activity in real time; payment automation solutions that generate various domestic and international payment instructions along with consolidated bank reporting of cash activity; and healthcare solutions, including electronic signature and mobile document. Further, it provides consulting, implementation, and training services. The company serves customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

