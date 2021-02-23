Health Assurance Acquisition (NASDAQ:HAAC) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) shares were down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.75 and last traded at $13.00. Approximately 1,758,144 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 753,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.02.

About Health Assurance Acquisition (NASDAQ:HAAC)

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. in October, 2020. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

