Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,650,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 731,537 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.44% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $581,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Carlson Capital L P increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 295.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 862,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,971,000 after acquiring an additional 644,351 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 900,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,135,000 after acquiring an additional 481,913 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 447.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 572,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,251,000 after acquiring an additional 468,083 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 619,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,654,000 after acquiring an additional 416,526 shares during the period. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,036,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

HR stock opened at $29.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 0.55.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.53). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $125.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. This is a positive change from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.82.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.