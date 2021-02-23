HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,007,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336,327 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.70% of HealthEquity worth $627,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 61.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 726,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,364,000 after purchasing an additional 277,650 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 271.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 706,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,269,000 after acquiring an additional 38,463 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 100,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HQY. Truist Financial upped their target price on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on HealthEquity from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on HealthEquity from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.43.

In other news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $12,784,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,903,542.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $4,691,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,836 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 222,611 shares of company stock worth $18,747,597. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $79.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $93.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,581.72, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

