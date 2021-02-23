Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 336,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,399 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Healthpeak Properties worth $10,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 44.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 56,370 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,963,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,564,000 after purchasing an additional 242,796 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,529,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214,671 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,344,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,639,000 after purchasing an additional 131,529 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at $202,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PEAK shares. Barclays raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Capital One Financial raised Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $30.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.56. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $37.58.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.09%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.