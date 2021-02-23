HeartBout (HB) Price Hits $0.0049 on Top Exchanges

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last week, HeartBout has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. HeartBout has a total market cap of $260,278.54 and $13,612.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HeartBout token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HeartBout alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00052612 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.21 or 0.00736242 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00031512 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00037944 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006188 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00057739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,221.16 or 0.04565168 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

HeartBout Profile

HeartBout (HB) is a token. It was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com

Buying and Selling HeartBout

HeartBout can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HeartBout Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeartBout and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.