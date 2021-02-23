Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000244 BTC on exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $904.57 million and $165.48 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00053841 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.55 or 0.00233507 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002055 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00009606 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00010839 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000178 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,350,118,802 coins. The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.