Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Reaches One Day Volume of $164.78 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 22.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $791.98 million and $164.78 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00045869 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.59 or 0.00219611 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002022 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00009129 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00010211 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000152 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,350,119,022 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

