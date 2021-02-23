HedgeTrade (HEDG) Market Cap Reaches $445.52 Million

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $445.52 million and $100,818.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be bought for about $1.28 or 0.00002671 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002362 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00034469 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000380 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006866 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000322 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00010910 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

HedgeTrade can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.