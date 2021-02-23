Hegic One Day Volume Tops $6.18 Million (HEGIC)

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Hegic token can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000682 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hegic has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. Hegic has a total market cap of $122.82 million and $6.18 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $242.47 or 0.00481453 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00070855 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00082151 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 89.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000672 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $269.15 or 0.00534442 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00056208 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00073537 BTC.

Hegic Token Profile

Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 357,703,899 tokens. Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic . The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co

Hegic Token Trading

Hegic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hegic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

