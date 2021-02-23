HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) Given a €68.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) has been given a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HEI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €71.50 ($84.12) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €66.75 ($78.53).

Get HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) alerts:

Shares of HEI stock opened at €66.64 ($78.40) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €64.43 and its 200-day moving average price is €57.72. HeidelbergCement AG has a 12 month low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a 12 month high of €69.70 ($82.00).

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.