HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) Given a €75.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) received a €75.00 ($88.24) target price from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HEI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €71.50 ($84.12) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €66.75 ($78.53).

Get HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) alerts:

HEI opened at €66.64 ($78.40) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11. HeidelbergCement AG has a 12 month low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a 12 month high of €69.70 ($82.00). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €64.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is €57.72.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.