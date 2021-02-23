HEIDI (HDI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $482.00

HEIDI (CURRENCY:HDI) traded down 64.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. During the last seven days, HEIDI has traded down 74.7% against the US dollar. One HEIDI token can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. HEIDI has a market cap of $1,473.36 and $482.00 worth of HEIDI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 94.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005097 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 639.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About HEIDI

HEIDI is a token. HEIDI’s total supply is 12,910,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 903,700 tokens. HEIDI’s official website is www.heidicoin.ch

