Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Given “Neutral” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of HSII stock opened at $35.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 0.84. Heidrick & Struggles International has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $36.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.80.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 1,000 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $26,270.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,747.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 342.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 247.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

