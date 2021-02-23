Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 5.02%.
Shares of NASDAQ:HSII traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $35.85. 2,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,059. Heidrick & Struggles International has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $36.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.91 and its 200-day moving average is $25.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.06 million, a PE ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 0.84.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HSII shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.
About Heidrick & Struggles International
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
