Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Trading Down 10.7%

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) fell 10.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.62 and last traded at $4.76. 4,123,463 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 2,240,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $714.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 3.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 558.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,933 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter worth $37,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 78.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

