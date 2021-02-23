HempCoin (THC) Price Tops $0.0099 on Exchanges

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 32.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 23rd. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $5,401.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,255.62 or 1.00001973 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00040176 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006973 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00121725 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003502 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 260,747,583 coins and its circulating supply is 260,612,433 coins. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HempCoin Coin Trading

HempCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

