Henderson Diversified Income Trust PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 1.10 (LON:HDIV)

Henderson Diversified Income Trust PLC (LON:HDIV) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:HDIV traded down GBX 0.59 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 90.31 ($1.18). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,074. Henderson Diversified Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 55.47 ($0.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 95.20 ($1.24). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 91.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 89.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £172.77 million and a PE ratio of 8.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39.

About Henderson Diversified Income Trust

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc engages in the investment business. Its investment portfolio primarily includes high yield and investment bonds, asset backed securities, preference stocks, and secured loans. The company was founded in 1930 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

