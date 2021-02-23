Henderson Diversified Income Trust PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 1.10 (LON:HDIV)

Henderson Diversified Income Trust PLC (LON:HDIV) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:HDIV traded down GBX 0.59 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 90.31 ($1.18). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,074. Henderson Diversified Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 55.47 ($0.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 95.20 ($1.24). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 91.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 89.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £172.77 million and a PE ratio of 8.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39.
About Henderson Diversified Income Trust
Featured Article: Float
Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Diversified Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Diversified Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.