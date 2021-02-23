Herc (NYSE:HRI) Hits New 12-Month High at $82.26

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $82.26 and last traded at $82.26, with a volume of 3078 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.37.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Herc from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Herc from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Herc has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.06 and its 200-day moving average is $54.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.34. Herc had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $520.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 70,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $4,621,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,823,627.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Herc by 40,000.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 987.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 1,702.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

