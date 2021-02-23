Heritage NOLA Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HRGG) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRGG) rose 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.99 and last traded at $12.80. Approximately 3,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 1,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.75.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.57.

About Heritage NOLA Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HRGG)

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Heritage Bank of St. Tammany that provides various financial services. The company's deposit accounts include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

