Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HESAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $116.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,164. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.38. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a twelve month low of $55.31 and a twelve month high of $117.37.

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

