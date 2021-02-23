Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $14.47 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $14.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of -55.65, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average is $10.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.79.

In other news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $220,028.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,622.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $147,152.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Featured Article: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.