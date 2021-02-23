Hill International (NYSE:HIL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.78

Shares of Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.78 and traded as high as $2.79. Hill International shares last traded at $2.68, with a volume of 68,122 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.69 million, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Hill International by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,452,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 671,037 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hill International by 826.7% in the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 714,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 637,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hill International by 24.8% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 843,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 167,475 shares in the last quarter. 51.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

