Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Shares Gap Down to $1,082.00

Shares of Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,082 ($14.14), but opened at GBX 1,050 ($13.72). Hilton Food Group shares last traded at GBX 1,084.05 ($14.16), with a volume of 64,962 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,051.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,126.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £898.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04.

In related news, insider Angus Porter acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,045 ($13.65) per share, for a total transaction of £10,450 ($13,652.99). Also, insider Robert Watson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,017 ($13.29) per share, with a total value of £101,700 ($132,871.70).

About Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG)

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

