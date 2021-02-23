Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) Shares Down 15.5%

Shares of Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) traded down 15.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.14 and last traded at $1.20. 5,375,052 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 5,154,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.27.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Histogen stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.14% of Histogen at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Histogen Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops therapies based upon the products of cells grown under simulated embryonic conditions. It offers human multipotent cell conditioned media (CCM); human extracellular matrix (hECM); and hair stimulating complex (HSC). The company's technology focuses on stimulating a patient's own stem cells by delivering a complex of multipotent human proteins that support stem cell growth and differentiation.

