HMG/Courtland Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.44

HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.44 and traded as high as $12.25. HMG/Courtland Properties shares last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 164 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 15.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.44.

HMG/Courtland Properties Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG)

HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc and subsidiaries, is a Delaware corporation organized in 1972. The Company's business is the ownership and management of income-producing commercial properties and it will consider other investments if they offer growth or profit potential.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for HMG/Courtland Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMG/Courtland Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.