Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.57

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.57 and last traded at $16.57, with a volume of 297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HMLP. Barclays boosted their price target on Höegh LNG Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research note on Sunday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Höegh LNG Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $551.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.61%. This is an increase from Höegh LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMLP. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the third quarter worth $167,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth $362,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,022 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP)

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

