Holiday Island (OTCMKTS:HIHI) Trading Down 5.8%

Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIHI)’s stock price fell 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 123,989 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 150,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.09.

Holiday Island Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HIHI)

Holiday Island Holdings, Inc primarily engages in land development activities. It acquires, develops, manages, and sells income producing commercial and residential real estate properties located in Holiday Island, Arkansas. The company was formerly known as VillageEDOCS, Inc and changed its name to Holiday Island Holdings, Inc in February 2014.

Recommended Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Holiday Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holiday Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.