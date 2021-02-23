Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $127.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.97 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 40.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.
Shares of HEP stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.67. The stock had a trading volume of 6,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average is $13.80. Holly Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $23.37.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.87%.
About Holly Energy Partners
Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.
