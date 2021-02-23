Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,852 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.23% of Hologic worth $42,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Hologic by 5,025.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Hologic by 776.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Hologic from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,248,137.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,417.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HOLX opened at $74.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $85.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.89 and its 200-day moving average is $70.84.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

