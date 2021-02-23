Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.43.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FIXX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

In related news, insider Albert Seymour sold 15,000 shares of Homology Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $180,900.00. Also, Director Kush Parmar sold 500,000 shares of Homology Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $6,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,026,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,843,300 in the last quarter. 33.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 36,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Homology Medicines by 151.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Homology Medicines by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Homology Medicines stock opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of -0.24. Homology Medicines has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $22.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.33.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.