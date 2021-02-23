Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) fell 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $72.16 and last traded at $72.58. 26,965 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 45,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.69.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.97.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates in five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

