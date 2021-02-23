HOPEWELL HWY IN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HHILY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.52

HOPEWELL HWY IN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HHILY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.52 and last traded at $3.52, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.44.

About HOPEWELL HWY IN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HHILY)

Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited, an investment holding company, develops, operates, and manages expressways in the People's Republic of China. The company operates toll-expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen Superhighway, Phase I of the Western Delta Route, Phase II of the Western Delta Route, and Phase III of the Western Delta Route.

