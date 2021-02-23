HOQU (HQX) Price Hits $0.0026 on Major Exchanges

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 33.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, HOQU has traded up 21% against the US dollar. HOQU has a total market cap of $433,033.06 and $1.85 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOQU token can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HOQU alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00051247 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $345.75 or 0.00719629 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00031339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 32% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00037205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006157 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00056854 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,066.78 or 0.04301733 BTC.

HOQU Token Profile

HOQU is a token. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HOQU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOQU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.