HOQU Price Tops $0.0026 (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 23rd. HOQU has a total market cap of $433,033.06 and $1.85 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOQU token can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HOQU has traded up 21% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00051247 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $345.75 or 0.00719629 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00031339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 32% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00037205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006157 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00056854 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,066.78 or 0.04301733 BTC.

About HOQU

HQX is a token. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

HOQU Token Trading

HOQU can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

