Horizon Discovery Group plc (HZD.L) (LON:HZD) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $30.14

Horizon Discovery Group plc (HZD.L) (LON:HZD)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 30.14 ($0.39) and traded as low as GBX 4.45 ($0.06). Horizon Discovery Group plc (HZD.L) shares last traded at GBX 4.56 ($0.06), with a volume of 222,986 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 30.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 105.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £302.98 million and a PE ratio of -0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Horizon Discovery Group plc (HZD.L) Company Profile (LON:HZD)

Horizon Discovery Group plc, a cell engineering company, engages in the design, manufacture, and application of gene editing and gene modulation tools in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Screening, Research Reagents, Diagnostics, and BioProduction segments.

