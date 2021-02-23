Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.42 million, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.70. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $14.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HRZN shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Compass Point cut Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.92.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

