Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,105,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,839 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of Hormel Foods worth $98,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,602,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,150,000 after acquiring an additional 626,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,311,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,362,000 after acquiring an additional 106,165 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,561,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,608,000 after acquiring an additional 312,630 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 200.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,199,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,646,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,750,000 after purchasing an additional 43,661 shares during the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

In related news, SVP Steven J. Lykken purchased 6,873 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.97 per share, with a total value of $322,824.81. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,038.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on HRL. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.86.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $47.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.77. The company has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.