Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Acquired by Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,180,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 765,648 shares during the period. Host Hotels & Resorts makes up about 1.6% of Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. owned about 0.73% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $75,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HST. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 433,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 28,496 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 170,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 189,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.16.

Shares of HST stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.58. 498,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,504,938. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 31.40 and a quick ratio of 31.40. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $17.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 1.38.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

