Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Trading Down 7.1%

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.03 and last traded at $6.12. 2,083,320 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 1,946,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

HMHC has been the subject of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.77.

The firm has a market cap of $770.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average is $3.32.

In other Houghton Mifflin Harcourt news, Director Daniel M. Allen purchased 97,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $329,137.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 97,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,137.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 19,465,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $62,679,135.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 272.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 15,181 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

