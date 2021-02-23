Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 2nd. Hovnanian Enterprises has set its FY 2021

IntraDay guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The construction company reported $5.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $683.36 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

Shares of HOV opened at $57.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $355.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.70. Hovnanian Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $60.40.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.