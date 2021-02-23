Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $36.70

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.70 and traded as high as $60.00. Hovnanian Enterprises shares last traded at $57.90, with a volume of 81,112 shares.

The company has a market cap of $355.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.70.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The construction company reported $5.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $683.36 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,795.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,000. 31.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

