Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF)’s stock price was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.20 and last traded at $10.20. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HWDJF shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Howden Joinery Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.43.

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, flooring, stair parts, general joinery items, worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, handles, joinery doors, skirting and architrave products, heat-pump tumble dryers, dual cavity single ovens, and dishwashers, as well as internal, external, and fire doors.

