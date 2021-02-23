Howdoo 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.02 Million (UDOO)

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 23rd. In the last week, Howdoo has traded 21% higher against the dollar. One Howdoo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0687 or 0.00000619 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Howdoo has a market capitalization of $6.72 million and $1.02 million worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Howdoo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00052402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $349.53 or 0.00727737 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00031368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00037280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006134 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00057453 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,203.81 or 0.04588361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

About Howdoo

UDOO is a token. Howdoo’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,821,309 tokens. The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo . Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Buying and Selling Howdoo

Howdoo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Howdoo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Howdoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Howdoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Howdoo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.