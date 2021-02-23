HRsoft (OTCMKTS:WSTM) Stock Price Up 90.1%

HRsoft, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSTM)’s share price traded up 90.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. 150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.29.

About HRsoft (OTCMKTS:WSTM)

HRsoft, Inc provides compensation planning and total rewards software. Its cloud based SaaS solutions simplify and automate the entire compensation process. The company offers TALENTview Management System, a suite of talent management software solutions for manager effectiveness and business results.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for HRsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HRsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.