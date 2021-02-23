HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) Plans $0.15 Dividend

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON HSBA opened at GBX 423.58 ($5.53) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 403.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 360.44. The company has a market capitalization of £86.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.58. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 558.80 ($7.30).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HSBA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 510 ($6.66) price target on HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.36) price target on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 404.67 ($5.29).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

