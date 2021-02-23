Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,408 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Hub Group worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hub Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Hub Group by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HUBG stock opened at $57.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.00. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.51 and a 12-month high of $61.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.45.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUBG. Barclays raised shares of Hub Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hub Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hub Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.92.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

